Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 61,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.