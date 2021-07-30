Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 41,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,664. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

