Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

