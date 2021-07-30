Aleph.im Market Cap Achieves $13.77 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $13.77 million and $214,499.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

