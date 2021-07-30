Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

ABTX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

