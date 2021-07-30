Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $136.73. 2,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.