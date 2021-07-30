Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,084. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

