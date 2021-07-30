Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €211.50 ($248.82) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €213.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

