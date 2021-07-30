Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

APYRF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

