Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.37.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

