Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%.

ALSN opened at $39.67 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

