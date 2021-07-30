Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MDRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

