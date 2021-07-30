Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

