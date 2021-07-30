Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,546.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

