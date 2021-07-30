Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,470.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

