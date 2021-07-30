Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

