Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.42.

ATUS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 139,846 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

