Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 97,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

