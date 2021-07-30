Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

