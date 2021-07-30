Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

