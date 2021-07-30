Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 7,071,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,050. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

