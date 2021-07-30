Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The company has a market cap of $480.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

