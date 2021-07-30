Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.90 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $272.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,883,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,925. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.