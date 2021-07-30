American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

