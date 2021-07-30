American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,632. The company has a market capitalization of $378.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

