American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

