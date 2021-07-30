Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

KNSL stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

