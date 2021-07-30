Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.63 Million Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.19% of Global Indemnity Group worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

