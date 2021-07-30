Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.85 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

