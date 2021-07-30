Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,448 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.