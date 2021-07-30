Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 76,011 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

