Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $248.38 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.87. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

