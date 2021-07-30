AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.