AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.89. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

ABC opened at $122.71 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 515,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

