AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.52

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.52 and last traded at $139.02, with a volume of 1918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

