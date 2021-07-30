Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

AMGN stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

