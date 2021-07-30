Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.
AMGN stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.