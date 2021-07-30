AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

