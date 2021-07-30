AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

