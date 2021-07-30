AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53. AMREP has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -445.18 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

