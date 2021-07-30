Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

