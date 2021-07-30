Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

