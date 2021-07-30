Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

NTLA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. 28,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,366. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.62.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

