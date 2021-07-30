Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

