Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,464,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.