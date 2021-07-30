Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Aramark posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

ARMK stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,304,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Aramark by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,092,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 491,556 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

