Analysts Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

