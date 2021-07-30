Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after buying an additional 412,967 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 10,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

