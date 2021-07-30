Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

