Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Snap posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,151,768.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,636,760 shares of company stock worth $313,043,734 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Snap by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

