Analysts Issue Forecasts for ironSource Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ironSource in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:IS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

