Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%.
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
