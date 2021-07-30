Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.